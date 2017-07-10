If you’re in India and are currently happy with the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, don’t be surprised if you see the same design and specs in a new smartphone. The South Korean tech giant has recently released a new Galaxy On phone which will be available on Flipkart. The Galaxy On Max is simply a rebranded Galaxy J7 Max exclusive to the website for online sales.

The not-so-new Galaxy On Max is listed with an INR 16,900 price tag which converts to around $262. It really is a rebranded Galaxy J7 Max so that means the specs are the same: 5.7-inch Full HD TFT screen, 1.6GHz octa-core MediaTek MTK P25 Lite processor, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 4GB RAM, 13MP rear camera ( f/1.7 aperture and LED flash), 13MP front-facing cam (f/1.9 aperture and LED flash), dual SIM card slot, WiFi, Bluetooth, headphone jack, microUSB port, and a 3300mAh battery. The phone boasts of a metal unibody design and a fingerprint reader on the home button.

The Samsung Galaxy On Max already supports Samsung Pay Mini so you can take advantage of easy and convenient mobile payment service via Paytm and UPI. This one also features Social Camera so you can enjoy different stickers, live filters, and instant share among others. You can choose from either the Gold or Black version starting today, July 10, Monday on Flipkart.

If you have a Standard Chartered debit or credit card, use it to buy the phone and get a discount worth INR 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy On Max Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

• Processor: 1.6GHz octa-core MediaTek MTK P25 Lite

• Display: 5.7-inch Full HD TFT screen

• Dimensions: 156.7 x 78.8 x 8.1mm

• Weight: 179g

• Battery: 3300mAh

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 32GB

• Cam: 13MP (rear)

• Cam: 13MP (front)

• Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, microUSB port, headphone jack

