The Galaxy Note 8 was announced with much fanfare. It’s highly anticipated not because it’s a new premium phone but because it follows the problematic Note 7 from last year. We’ve only got a quick hands-on review and we have yet to do a comprehensive analysis. Some people have already received their orders and so far, feedback has been positive. It even underwent a Durability Test, as well as, a Teardown analysis by IFixit.

Now, more countries are about to receive the smartphone as the South Korean tech giant is launching the Note 8 in other key markets. Aside from the US and its native country, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also be out in about 42 countries including Singapore, Canada, and those in Europe.

The flagship smartphone boasts of an almost bezel-less Infinity Display screen so you can do more, see more, and be more productive. The phone comes with an S-Pen, enhanced Screen off memo, and Live Message.

To review why the Galaxy Note 8 is a good buy, this phone features 12MP dual read cameras (telephoto and wide angle with OIS). Most of the Galaxy S8 specs and features are found here but with a flatter screen and of course, the S-Pen stylus support. The phone is also IP68 dust and water resistant so it can withstand some elements and being underwater. Also included here is the Bixby as an added intelligent interface. Just like the S8 and S8+, you can use this with the Samsung DeX Station.

