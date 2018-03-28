We know owners of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 who got their units from AT&T have been waiting for the elusive and highly-anticipated Android 8.0 Oreo update. The device was being prepped since last month and we were told it’s almost ready. The cookie update would be out soon and the time has finally come, at least, for those on the AT&T network. The carrier is said to have released the update quietly according to some Redditors and forum members who shared the good news.

This Oreo OS build is delivered on top of the new Samsung Experience 9.0. If you have a Note 8, make sure you have about 1.4GB of free storage on your phone to receive, download, and install the new version without any problem. The OTA should be available anytime soon.

You can always check manually to see if the update is ready. Note that this is for the AT&T model only. The unlocked variant with the Snapdragon chipset isn’t supported by this build but it should also be ready in the coming weeks.

To review, the Galaxy Note 8 on Android Oreo will be updated with a number of new features and enhancements like the picture-in-picture mode, background app optimizations, notification channels, notification snoozing, and hopefully, the March security patch which is the already latest.

VIA: XDA Developers