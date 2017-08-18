As early as now, people have started to compare the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with the other premium flagship phones like the iPhone 8 or the LG V30. We know Samsung and Apple will go head-to-head again once the two are out but Samsung is expected to be announced first. The Note 8 will be ready with either the Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895 processor depending on the region.

As we all know, there is a slight difference in performance between two devices that run two different processors. We’ve sighted two different models already: the SM-N9500 and SM-N950F. We’ve been saying they are two variants based on SoC’s listed. Both phones are equipped with a 1080 x 2220 resolution display, 8MP and 12MP cameras, 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. As we noted earlier, the SM-N9500 is powered by a Snapdragon 835 while the SM-N950F runs an Exynos 8895.

The same models appeared on Geekbench. The Exynos 8995 model got a single-core test score of 1984 and 6116 on multi-core. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 835 only reached 1815 and 6066, respectively. The Exynos model scored higher again than the Snapdragon version which is somewhat expected since the same thing happened with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

We’ll see how the scores will change once the Galaxy Note 8 is finally out.

VIA: SlashGear