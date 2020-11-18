The last time we heard about the Galaxy Note 5 was three years ago. We mentioned here the smartphone was getting a Nougat update in Europe and Singapore. This week, the phones are getting a surprise–a new firmware update. Now that is really surprising because we’re not expecting any more update. We don’t think it’s Android 11 with One UI but just a regular firmware update. Apart from the Galaxy Note 5, the Galaxy S6 series is also receiving the same update.

The new firmware version N920SKSS2DTJ2 has rolled out in South Korea for the Galaxy Note 5. Firmware versions G92xSKSS3ETJ1 and G928SKSS3DTJ3 are for the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, and Galaxy S6 edge+. The updates are not only available in Samsung’s native country but also in Latin American countries and Europe.

The firmware package still includes Android 7.0 Nougat. The old September 2018 security patch also remains. What Samsung added is a new security-related stabilization code.

The update is not much but at least we know the tech giant is still looking after older phone models. The change may be small but there will be an improvement.

Samsung developers may have discovered something unstable within so it is releasing an update. It’s not clear what the new version brings but any update is more than welcome. If you still own a Galaxy S6 or a Galaxy Note 5, you may want to check your phone for an alert and see if the firmware update is now ready to download and install. Now we’re wondering if the Galaxy flagship phones released after the Galaxy S6 are getting the same.