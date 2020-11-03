While anticipating for the Fan Edition (FE) of the Galaxy Note 20 series, we still need to watch the sales of the regular Galaxy Note 20 phones. No word on how many units have been sold already. We just know Samsung is back at No.1 in the global mobile market. In the past, Samsung would always announce that the phones have quickly sold out. As for the new Galaxy flagship, we just know only 70% of the planned production has been made.

A source said only 600,000 units were manufactured. That is 300,000 units short of the 900,000 units planned for October. The number already combines both variants, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with a 1:2 ratio.

With the number, it is said production rate has dropped. It is worse for the regular Galaxy Note 20 than the Ultra variant. Sales for the Galaxy Note 20 series actually started last August.

Interestingly, the South Korean tech giant saw a 50% increase last quarter over last year (Q3 2019). Operating profits were 4.45 trillion won but sales were stronger in the mid-range category. Samsung is doing everything in its power to improve sales and remain on top. With some efficient spending and cost restructuring, Samsung is able to increase some profitability.

We’re not sure why exactly production rate has gone down but we are guessing poor sales. Perhaps the company needs to lower the prices a bit so more units will be sold. The holiday season is coming soon anyway so maybe that will make a difference. We’ll just have to wait and see the numbers next quarter.