Last week, we mentioned the Galaxy Note 20 would be receiving the One UI 3.0 soon. The beta program has just been opened. Today, we’re sharing the good news the beta update has started to roll out. This follows the public beta version for the Galaxy S20 series. Thanks to the beta testers for helping Samsung finish the testing. The more testers, the better. If you haven’t tried the public beta for the Galaxy Note 20, you can sign up now on the Samsung Members app. It’s open now to owners of the unlocked Galaxy Note 20 and those from Sprint and T-Mobile.

Feel free to register if you have a Galaxy Note 20. On the Samsung Members app, you should see a One UI beta banner there. Click on it to start.

When you see the enroll button on the next seem, wait for the app to finish enrollment. Go to Settings and then the Software update page to see if an update is ready to download. You should see the open beta release as per our source.

The Galaxy Note 20’s One UI 3.0 beta build should be similar to the Galaxy S20’s. Expect the same features and enhancements especially on Bixby Routines, Photo Editor, Camera, Messages, Contacts, Calendar and Reminders, Digital Wellbeing, and Parental Controls. Some other changes on the Home Screen, Lock Screen, Quick Panel, Wireless Dex, the Internet, Samsung Keyboard, and AOD may be expected as well.

Share your feedback with Samsung so the developers can fix any problem encountered. Don’t be surprised if some of your banking apps won’t work. Those that use Safety Net are said to be not supported via the Play Store.