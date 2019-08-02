One detail we don’t always mention about the Galaxy Note 10 series is the price. We shared the Galaxy Note 10 may be sold for 999 euros in Europe. That’s about $1,108 in the United States for the 256GB variant. The latest information we heard was that pricing will actually start at €949 ($1,052). The Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB will sell for €1,099 ($1,218) while the 512GB model will be €1,199 ($1,329). Prices may still differ in different countries and regions.

The pricing information was shared by young tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24). He also said more variants will be available soon. We’ll wait for the official Unpacked event happening on August 7.

Next week, Samsung will be unveiling the Note 10 series. It’s the first time the South Korean tech giant is introducing two new models. There will be the Galaxy Note 10 and the bigger Galaxy Note 10+. The differences in specs and features won’t be major but the Note 10+ will be noticeably bigger by .05-inch.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch display while the Galaxy Note 10+ will come equipped with a 6.8-inch Super AMOLED screen. Other specs and features we’ve already mentioned include the possibility of 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 chipset, Sound on Display tech, UFS 3.0 storage, 5G connectivity, 3-stage variable aperture, AI ISO and Smart ISO, 12GB RAM, 5X camera zoom module, new rear camera setup, and up to 20W wireless charging. We’re assuming the batteries will be different as well.

Don’t expect any microSD card slot or a 3.5mm headphone jack. We’re probably looking at a keyless and buttonless design and that unique rear camera setup for the four primary shooters. The official launch is getting closer but you can expect more details will be confirmed.

Samsung may also send out some official teasers as it did with the Galaxy Tab S6 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Exactly a day after the video was published, the new Galaxy Tab Android tablet was launched. The upcoming Galaxy Watch will be introduced on August 5–two days before the Note 10 series is launched.