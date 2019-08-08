The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is finally out. For the first time, the South Korean tech giant has launched a Note duo–the regular Note 10 and the larger Note 10+. We’ve got our hands-on feature already and we’re telling you both phones are “slimmer, lighter, and yet more powerful”. The Plus variant has a screen half an inch bigger than the other model. Another clear distinction between the two is the camera system. The Galaxy Note 10 only has a triple rear camera setup while the Note 10+ uses quad cameras.

Expect a barrage of related information will be heard from Samsung, carriers, and companies. Before those mobile accessories such as protective phone cases, you may be curious about the pricing and availability of the pair.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will start selling for $949. The Galaxy Note 10+ is priced at $1,099. Of course, prices may change depending on the mobile carrier and country. In the United States, Verizon is one of the first networks to announce promos and pricing.

Verizon

Verizon is the only carrier where you can avail of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and the LTE versions of the Note 10 and Note 10+. The Galaxy Note10+ 5G 256GB is priced at $1,299.99 but you can pay $36.11/month three years or $54.16/month for two years. The 512GB version is $1,399.99. It’s also payable in 36 and 24 months for $38.88 and $58.33 per month, respectively.

The non-5G Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is also available in 256GB and 512GB. Retails prices are $1,099.99 and $1,199.99, respectively. You can pay for the phone in 24 months for only $45.83 and $49.99/mo. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will only be available with 256GB storage with a $949.99 price tag or $39.58/month for 24 months.

Get the phone with a plan and receive another Galaxy Note 10 for free. You may also choose a $950 credit which can be used to get a Galaxy S10 or a different Note 10 variant. The credit can be applied over two or three years. One new line of service and Unlimited plan is required though.

If you pre-order for a Galaxy Note 10, you can get a $100 or $150 gift voucher from samsung.com. If you buy a Note 10 on a device payment plan by trading an eligible device for $450, you must avail of the Unlimited plan. Upgrades or new lines can avail of the promo together with a total $200 switcher Mastercard offer. Verizon is also offering phone cases and screen protectors with a 25% discount during the pre-order period. Orders will be available by August 23rd.

US Cellular

US Cellular also announced pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phones. They are available with the exclusive Unlimited with Payback plans starting today, August 8. You can get either $300 off or $10 monthly credit if you’re a new customer or if you’re planning to upgrade to an Unlimited plan. The credit will be yours if you use less than 3GB of data for each line.

If you buy a Note 10 between today and August 22, you can get a $100 Samsung credit plus six months of free Spotify Premium. Buy a Note10+ and receive a $150 Samsung credit and the same free access to Spotify.