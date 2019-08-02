In less than a week, we’ll get to see the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. Before the Unpacked event, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Watch Active 2. As promised, the Galaxy Tab S6 was already released a few days ago. The South Korean tech giant has been preparing for the big reveal after months of rumors, speculations, and leaks. We’ve seen quite a few leaked images and renders already. Dummy units were spotted but this is the first time the phone has been sighted in the wild.

There isn’t much information provided but the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ seem to be all set to launch. The Note 10 pictured above looks huge as usual. We’re guessing it’s the Plus version. There’s the camera hole in the middle which is a new placement compared to the Galaxy S10.

The other device sighted is what is believed to be the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 2. This is the closest we have to the real thing and we can say the watch seems to have a Touch Bezel. We’re guessing most of the things we’ve mentioned will turn out to be true.

To review, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will be introduced on August 7 in New York at an Unpacked event. Two variants will be presented: the regular Galaxy Note 10 with a 6.3-inch screen and the Galaxy Note 10+ with a 6.8-inch screen. Features may include AI ISO and Smart ISO, three-stage variable aperture, 5G, UFS 3.0 storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 19:9 aspect ratio, Sound on Display tech, 5X camera zoom module, up to 20W wireless charging, and new rear camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is said to come in two sizes as well: 44mm and 40mm. An Under Armour Edition may also be introduced. When it comes to specs, the smartwatch will feature a 1.4-mm Super AMOLED screen, 360 x 360 resolution, 4GB storage, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 768MB RAM, Exynos 9110 processor, and a 247mAh/340mAh battery.