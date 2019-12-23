It was only last week when we said the Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 stable version was ready to roll out. That was a couple of weeks after the beta update rolled out stateside. Over the weekend, the Android 10 and One UI 2 update was made available for the Galaxy Note 10 owners in the US. The Galaxy S10’s update came first and now it’s ready for the Note and Note 10+. This update also comes after the Samsung Galaxy M20 and M30’s Android 10 rollout.

The Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 10 is ready from Verizon, AT&T, and other carriers. At this point, check your device storage and see to it you have 2GB of free storage. Ideally, updates are rolled out over-the-air. You can always check manually though under Settings> Software update.

To be specific, Verizon Galaxy Note 10 phones are getting the following: N970USQU2BSL7 (Note 10), N975USQU2BSL7 (Note 10+), and N976VVRU2BSL7 (Note 10+ 5G). This includes the latest December security patch plus One UI 2.0. Other Android enhancements are as follows: a dark mode that adjusts images/text/colors, better face recognition, enhanced dictation, built-in screen recorder, Live Transcribe, high-contrast theme,

slow-motion video capture for the selfie cam, high-contrast theme, built-in screen recorder, Live Transcribe, enhanced dictation, and better face recognition. One UI 2.0 also brings higher ISO in Pro camera mode, better face recognition., and longer exposure plus stricter Wireless PowerShare battery limit.