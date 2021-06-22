The MWC 2021 did not happen in February. The Mobile World Congress before that also didn’t happen. Remember when MWC 2020 was cancelled due to the early threats of the coronavirus. The pandemic isn’t over but the MWC is happening this year–finally. It is going to be a hybrid experience though as in-person and virtual events will be held. You can attend live or just online. The MWC Barcelona is going to happen and maybe it’s something you can attend now.

Samsung wants to invite the public to its virtual Samsung Galaxy session. It will happen next week, June 28. The South Korean tech giant is expected to show off the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices.

The system is continually evolving to help deliver more possibilities to the consumers. The goal has always been to enrich the lifestyles of the people whether using their smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, or other smart devices.

Samsung will be showing off its plans for smartwatches during this event. Users and developers are encouraged to join so they can see new opportunities for new wearable experiences.

The company will also be sharing about device security. Samsung believes it is more important especially these days. Enhancements have been made to “give users protection and peace of mind in an open and connected world” as per Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy MWC 2021 Virtual Event will be held on June 28, 2021, 7:15 pm CET. Head on to the Samsung Newsroom or Samsung’s channel on Youtube.