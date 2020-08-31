It feels like we know everything there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy M51 since we’ve been hearing leaks and teasers for weeks now. But at least now the latest news makes it official, at least in Germany. The new smartphone made its official debut on the German website of Samsung as it is now up for pre-order and will start shipping this September 11. However, there’s no news yet when it will be available in other markets. The good news is that the rumors are true: it comes with a huge 7,000 mAh battery.

It was actually expected that the mid-tier Galaxy smartphone was going to launch in India but to everyone’s surprise, it became available in Germany first or at least for pre-order. To no one’s surprise, it does come with a 7,000mAh battery which they say will last for two days on a single charge. And if it runs out, it has support for 25W fast charging so it shouldn’t take you long to get it powered up again.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 6.7” Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 730 processor and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded through a microSD card. Camera-wise, it has a quad-camera set up at the back with a 64MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP camera for depth sensing. The front-facing one has a 32MP shooter.

Normally Samsung tests out its new non-flagship devices in India as it’s a pretty huge market for them especially for entry-level and mid-tier devices. This time around though they chose Germany as the device was first spotted in the Samsung website in the European country. They may be trying out a new market for this new device or they know that Germans are looking for devices that would last for days.

In any case, you can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy M51 if you’re in Germany. It costs €360 and is available in black or white. It will start shipping by September 11. No news yet when it will be available elsewhere.