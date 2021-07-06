A few weeks ago, the Samsung Galaxy M32 was officially announced in India. Today, the new Galaxy M series smartphone is being released in the United Kingdom. Amazon UK and Samsung are officially bringing the phone in the country. The new phone offers “monster” specs and features but still within an affordable price point. The phone boasts an Infinity-U Super AMOLED screen with a quad camera system. The large 5000mAh battery is enough to give the smartphone a full-day power.

Like most Galaxy M series phones, the Samsung Galaxy M32 can help “keep customers’ needs at the core” and “inspire the lives” of the young customers. The phone is mid-range level but it comes with a Super AMOLED Infinity-U 6.4-inch screen which is best for watching your favorite shows and movies and gaming, thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate.

Your viewing experience is next-level with the smoother and faster display. The camera setup is decent with the 64MP wide + 8MP ultra wide camera with 123-degree view + 2MP macro camera + 2MP depth. The 20MP selfie camera is very powerful on its own.

As described, the phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for security. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is now listed at £269 ($373) on Samsung.com and Amazon.co.uk.