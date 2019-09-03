The Samsung Galaxy M30 was announced earlier this 2019. It’s getting another variant in the form of the Galaxy M30s whose specs and a protective phone case image render were shown off last week. The new Android phone is expected to be announced soon as an Amazon India teaser was published a while ago. The new mobile device seems to be more imaging-centric and a bit focused on gaming with a large battery and _8MP camera. It can be assumed that it’s 48 megapixels.

Not much information has been provided but we know the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy M30s will happen on September 18, 12noon. We’re only looking at an online announcement so expect more leaks and speculations will be revealed.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s will arrive with a 6000mAh battery. That is one of the biggest so far for a commercial smartphone but it is not exactly the first. The OUKITEL K6000 introduced in 2015 had a 6000mAh battery. The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 and Mi Pad 4 also had the same battery capacity.

Samsung will obviously implement a Super AMOLED display. A new gaming processor will be used so you can enjoy a powerful gaming experience. The triple rear camera system is said to deliver high-quality images all the time in most conditions.

An earlier leak revealed the Samsung Galaxy M30s has SM-M307F as the model number. It’s only a mid-range smartphone but will come with almost premium specs and features starting with a 6.4-inch screen, 2400×1080 resolution (FHD), Exynos 9610 processor, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The triple rear camera setup is rumored to include a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor + 5MP f/2.2 depth + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. To complete the imaging system, there is a 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

Samsung and Amazon India have partnered to bring the Galaxy M30s to India. We’re guessing the same model will also be available in other key markets very soon.