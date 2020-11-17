A couple of weeks ago, we shared with you the Galaxy M12 would launch with a large 7000mAh battery. Images were leaked and now we’ve got more details from Master Leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer. Steve H. has went back to the future once again to see what will be revealed in the coming days or weeks. From Samsung, we can expect the Galaxy M12. It won’t be announced this year but in early 2021. It boasts a familiar design that will remind you a lot of the new mid-range 5G phone–the Samsung Galaxy A42. It is possible the Galaxy M12 will be a close sibling with some changes on the design, specs, and features.

The Galaxy M12 is said to come with a plastic unibody, plastic rear cover, flat front screen, and a squarish rear camera model. We can expect a quad rear camera setup complementing the dual textured design of the rear. The upper part is stripped while the lower section is smooth and glossy.

There is no rear fingerprint sensor as it is found on right side of the device. The power button doubles as the fingerprint reader unlike the Galaxy A42 5G that uses an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display will be 6.5-inches. The front display will be flat, not curved.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 uses an Infinity-V notch for the selfie camera. The rear camera bump is about 10mm but the device’s dimensions are 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm.