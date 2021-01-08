If you think that the Galaxy S21 will be the first phone to be introduced by Samsung this year, you’re wrong. The South Korean tech giant has announced a new mid-range smartphone in India–the Galaxy M02s. We didn’t see this one coming but it’s available with a very low price–just a little below INR 10000 which is about $136 in the US. It comes with a large 6.5-inch display and 4GB RAM. Making this very worthy of its price is the 5000mAh battery.

Samsung still has the Galaxy M series and it’s actually one of the most popular in India. Being the most trusted mobile brand in the country, Samsung continues to deliver affordable phones that are reliable.

The budget-friendly Android phone is Samsung’s latest contribution to the Indian government’s Digital India campaign. The phone runs on a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

The Galaxy M02s is a result of Samsung’s commitment to ‘Max Up’ everything from gaming to productivity to entertainment. It’s a follow-up to Samsung Galaxy M01s that also launched in India last July. There is a 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD+ screen ideal for viewing, video calls, and online seminars. The onboard storage can expand up to 1TB with a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy M02s Features

When it comes to mobile photography, a triple rear camera system will do its job. There’s a 13MP primary camera + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth camera. There is a 5MP selfie camera that features Live Beauty and Selfie Focus.

The Samsung Galaxy M02s with 3GB RAM and 32GB memory costs INR 8999 ($123). The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage is INR 9999 ($136). Color options include Red, Black, and Blue. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy M02s from key retail shops in India, Samsung.com, and Amazon.in.