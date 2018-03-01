Samsung has the Galaxy J mid-range series and it is about to be updated. Rumor has it a Galaxy J8 phone will be introduced soon. There have been several sightings already on benchmarking sites, showing off what is believed to be the Galaxy J8. There is also the Galaxy J4, J6, and new J3 but this Galaxy J8 (SM-J800FN) will be a different choice. This J8 may be powered by a 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 processor, 3GB RAM, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 may be more similar to the Galaxy J7. It will mainly be an enhanced version of some Galaxy devices with some limits. You see, there are several Galaxy J Android smartphones already. They actually remind us of the new Nokia phones when it comes to the naming convention using numbers but unlike HMD Global’s lineup, there is no high-end model. There are probably mid- to high smartphones but definitely no premium flagship as such is reserved for the Galaxy S series.

A recent Geekbench document shows the standards. The Galaxy J8 may have simple specs but we won’t stop checking out for new stuff. Samsung just needs to be aggressive in marketing since smartphone sales have been declining the past years. Hopefully, introducing the Galaxy J8 and the like will make the mid-range market more alive and interesting.

VIA: SAMMOBILE