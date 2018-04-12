That was quick. Specs and details of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo were leaked only yesterday and today the device debuts in India. As earlier reported, it is the first Galaxy J smartphone to have a dual camera setup on the rear. This is just one of the many variants of the Samsung Galaxy J7. It follows the recently announced Galaxy J7 Prime 2. The new phone boasts 13MP and 5MP dual cameras with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture on both sensors. The model is only a mid-range but the specs are near premium.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo is now available in retail stores in India. You can choose from either the Gold or Black model. The INR 16,990 price tag converts to about $260 in the US. The South Korean tech giant has aimed the Duo variant for this emerging market where smartphone business is rapidly growing.

Samsung India’s Senior Vice President for Mobile Business Mohandeep Singh believes in the Galaxy J7 Duo will help bring the brand on top of the mobile game in the country. He said, “With Galaxy J7 Duo, we are attempting to drive next level innovation in the J series that rules the hearts of Indian consumers. The introduction of dual camera in Galaxy J shows that we listen to our consumers and bring meaningful innovations that help enhance their lives. The superior specifications along with other innovative camera features in Galaxy J7 Duo will further consolidate our leadership position.”

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Key Specs:

• OS:

• Processor: Exynos 7 Series Octa Core Processor

• Display: 5.5” HD sAMOLED display

• Dimensions: 153.5 mm x 77.2 mm x 8.1 mm

• Weight:

• Battery: 3,000 mAh

• RAM: 4GB RAM

• Storage: 32GB

• Cam: 13MP/5MP Dual Rear (F1.9)

• Cam: 8MP Front (F1.9)

• Connectivity: USB 2.0, Bluetooth v4.2, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80

• Others: Accelerometer, RGB Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor

SOURCE: Samsung