Samsung has recently released the new Galaxy J4 Core. A few months ago, we saw the Galaxy J4 together with the Galaxy J6. There is no formal announcement or press release but the new Core variant was sighted on a website. The phone’s manual was also discovered so we have a feeling the official launch is happening anytime soon. What’s special about the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core is that it’s the OEM’s second Android Go phone.

The phone comes equipped with a 6-inch TFT HD+ screen with 1480 x 720 pixel resolution, 16GB onboard storage, 1GB RAM, microSD card slot (up to 256GB max), 8MP rear camera, 5MP selfie shooter with flash, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3300mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go).

The online manual tells us the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core’s many features. Don’t expect any under display fingerprint sensor because this is only a mid-range phone. It’s the second Go Edition smartphone from Samsung after the Galaxy J2 Core.

You may be underwhelmed by the specs but the phone is decent enough if you want a no-nonsense Android experience. The features are basic and so the price is more affordable.

No word on exact launch and availability. We’re guessing the price will be just below $150.

VIA: Colombo

SOURCE: Samsung