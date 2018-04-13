Samsung first introduced the J2 model in India way back in 2016. Other variants soon followed including the Galaxy J2 Max, J2 Pro with Smart Glow, Galaxy J2 Prime, Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace, Galaxy J2 (2017), and the Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) mid-rangers. We already saw the Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro earlier in January at the CES 2018. It’s only this week that it’s launching in South Korea. The phone is supposed to be “Pro” but in reality, it doesn’t live up to professional standards for several reasons.

It really is just a mid-range phone with a 5-inch qHD screen, 960 × 540 pixel resolution, 5MP front-facing shooter, 8MP rear camera, 16GB storage, 1.5GB RAM, 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, and a 2600 mAh battery. See, there is nothing “Pro” in this phone. It’s also disappointing because this one doesn’t have Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, or 3G. By now you must be scratching your heads but it is what it is. It only connects to cellular networks so we might as well consider this as a brick phone and not a real smartphone.

So who is the market of this Galaxy J2 Pro? The students and the elderly. We know parents who will gladly give this phone to their kids who’ve been asking for smartphones. It just looks like a smartphone but not really “smart”. Price tag reads 199,100 KRW which is about $190. Phone will only be available in South Korea.

SOURCE: SAMSUNG