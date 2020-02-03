Samsung has been busy the past few months working on the upcoming Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Z Flip. There is a number of fans waiting for another product though: the Galaxy Home smart speaker. At least one model will be available soon–the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini. The smart speaker arena is relatively new but we have seen a number of related speakers already. Samsung has yet to prove itself with its Bixby speaker. You see, the Galaxy Home Mini is already the second model but ironically, the first version, the Galaxy Home hasn’t seen its light yet.

There is no mention of what happened to the biggest Galaxy Home but we’re just glad the mini version is finally here. What makes it different from other smart speakers already available in the market is the IR function. With IR (Infrared), this means it can control any old appliance.

The IR function makes it useful because an old appliance that usually doesn’t have an Internet connection. Other special features of the Galaxy Home Mini include AKG-tuned speakers, Bixby voice assistant, and smart home connectivity. It’s not clear if it can support Alexa or the Google Assistant.

The Galaxy Home Mini allows ‘Multi-Room Speaker’ so you can listen to the same music anywhere in the room. Samsung will show off the speaker on February 12, a day after Unpacked. In South Korea, it will be available on E-Land, Hi-mart, nationwide digital plaza, and Samsung’s very own website. Price tag reads 99000 won which is around $83 in the US.