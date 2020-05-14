Ross Young is becoming a more reliable resource person these days. Just the other day, he shared the idea Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is not happening. The Galaxy Note 20 is only coming with a Plus variant. Young, who is the founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), also shared the other day that the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ displays will be different from each other. He knows what he is talking about because his firm deals with display technologies.

Today, we’re learning from Young something about the Galaxy Fold line. He shared over on his Twitter page the news that “Samsung will announce the Galaxy Fold Special Edition in July at a price around $1099”. The tweet has since been removed but these are his words exactly:

To clear out Galaxy Fold 1 inventory before the Galaxy Fold 2 is launched, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Fold Special Edition in July at a price around $1099. Quantities will be limited to ~55K worldwide. It should look just like the Galaxy Fold 1. Great price!

So there will be a special edition Galaxy Fold. We’re not sure how special it will be but the price is lower. The $1,000 price tag is still expensive but more affordable compared to the original Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip.

We’re also now curious why the tweet no longer exists here. Perhaps someone from Samsung requested Young to take down the post. It could be a secret for now.

We won’t be surprised if a new edition of the Galaxy Fold 1 will be introduced to the market. It could be a gauge for the South Korean tech giant to know how people will once again respond to a new foldable phone offering. Let’s wait and see if the new edition of the Galaxy Fold is for real.