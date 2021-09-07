The original Samsung Galaxy Fold is not quite old yet so people are wondering if it will still get an update. As promised, the latest software update is ready. Specifically, the One UI 3.1.1 update is available for the first-gen foldable phone from Samsung. This One UI version is for the Galaxy Z series. Initially, the build was made ready for the newly-announced Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. This one too was also released for the Samsung Galaxy S21 line.

The update has been released to other Galaxy foldables as well like the original Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G introduced last year. One of the newest useful feature is the one that lets you take advantage of the device’s foldable form factor.

Another useful change is the new Taskbar. It’s a another shortcut that lets you access your favorite apps located on the right side of the screen. Drag & Split is also an important improvement. It allows you to launch a URL in split-screen mode.

Other special features include Rotate All Apps, Custom Aspect Ratio, and Multi-Active Window. You can now force all apps to rotate to landscape orientation. You can also now set custom aspect ratio for any mobile app. The Multi-Active Window feature has been improved with options to adjust especially when three apps are placed side-by-side.

The One UI 3.1.1 update also delivers the September 2021 security patch, Bedtime mode toggle part of the notification shade. Feel free to check manually: Settings> Software update menu. You can also wait for the OTA in the coming days and weeks especially if you live in South Korea and Europe.