The second-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 has just received a new update. Samsung may have already started working on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 but the current foldable phone offering is still being improved. Just recently, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 features were added to the original Galaxy Z Fold. A previous update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 enabled the eSIM option. A new update is ready, bringing the latest features and innovations from the South Korean tech giant.

Some of the latest Galaxy Z Fold2 features and enhancements are coming to the original Galaxy Fold. If you own the first-gen Galaxy foldable phone, be ready to power up your productivity with the improvements in multitasking.

The phone is getting the App Pair feature which allows users to launch a maximum of three apps simultaneously. They can show in your choice of split-screen layout. You can check out Edge Panel to access the feature.

You can also use the Multi-Window Tray with Edge Panel. The combination offers more convenience as you only need to swipe the side to see your top or frequently used mobile apps. You can arrange the Multi-Active Window layout horizontally now too for better multitasking. If you want more screen, use Samsung DeX to connect and extend your phone’s display to a bigger screen.

Feel free to customize your secondary display. You can take advantage of font size options and screen zoom among others. With this update from Samsung, the Galaxy Fold can also be used as a touchpad to control the other screen.