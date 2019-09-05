Guess who’s back? Back again is the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Finally and officially, the South Korean tech giant’s first-ever foldable phone that had an embarrassing initial launch is now ready to go public after almost four months of being tested. Samsung has proudly announced that the Galaxy Fold is ready. Tomorrow, September 6, it will be available in its native country, South Korea. This is something the whole industry has been eagerly waiting for as it ushers the consumers into a different era in mobile technology.

After South Korea, the Galaxy Fold will be available in the US, UK, Germany, France, and Singapore among others. You can choose from either the Space Silver or Cosmos Black option. The phone already comes with 5G support so you can say it’s also the first 5G foldable phone in the world.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is out after months of being delayed, no thanks to reports of displays breaking. The phone is like a 2-in-1 mobile device. It’s a smartphone and a tablet in one that allows you to multitask from working to playing games to watching videos among others.

The phone comes with a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, premium cameras, and a unique foldable UX. It features App Continuity so you can easily switch from the phone view to tablet view. The Multi-Active Window feature allows you to use multiple apps at the same time.

Samsung also announced a specialized customer care service for Galaxy Fold owners. It offers a 24/7 support hub online and one-on-one access to Samsung experts. In the United States, this premier service is for people who will get the Galaxy Fold. This Galaxy Fold Premier Service is something to look forward to but it’s not really something we want to use very often especially with this new and improved Galaxy Fold.