The virtual Unpacked event is definitely happening next month. The August 5 launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has been confirmed already. We’ve been saying the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the new Galaxy Fold model will also be introduced but looks like it may be delayed. New details have surfaced over the weekend that the smartphone may now arrive just yet. XDA-er Max Winebach shared that “Fold 2 isn’t happening at Unpacked”. He further said it’s no surprise because the software isn’t ready.

Winebach (@MaxWinebach) tweeted: “This is absolutely no surprise. The software isn’t even close to ready for a September launch and there is very few mentions of anything hardware-wise. It’s likely been delayed a bunch and that’s why.”

A delay, cancellation, or postponement these days isn’t really surprising. We understand if companies decide to postpone any product launch. The coronavirus has affected a lot of industries.

We don’t remember mentioning anything about the software of the Galaxy Fold 2 but looks like there could be a major change. It’s either an updated Android 10 with One UI 2.x or Android 11.

Our source also noted the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has not the F916USQU1 build. Usually, it means a device is about to be released. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G have reached such a build but the Galaxy Z Fold 2 hasn’t.

The Galaxy Unpacked is happening in less than a month. It may be too late for the 2nd-gen Galaxy Fold. Let’s wait and see if a September launch is possible.