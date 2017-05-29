Over the weekend, Samsung announced a new phone that will remind you a lot of the Galaxy A3 but it’s really just the Galaxy Feel. The naming convention is even new. There’s no Galaxy A, J, or S so we’re assuming this one will be a totally new line. The Galaxy Feel was launched in the Japan, equipped with a 4.7-inch HD screen, 1.6GHz octa-core chipet, 5MP selfie camera, 16MP rear-facing camera, 3000mAh non-removable battery, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat already.

The smartphone was unveiled in Japan complete with the latest Experience user interface from Samsung. NTT DoCoMo will be offering the device in Japan sometime in June exclusively. There is no information on pricing and market release yet but you can pre-register. It’s not pre-order yet but feel free to sign up if you want to be notified once the Samsung Galaxy Feel is ready.

Other special features of the smartphone include a 32GB onboard storage, WiFi, 4G LTE, HD/Super AMOLED display, VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, 3GB RAM, and a fingerprint sensor. There’s still a 3.55mm headphone jack so don’t worry about the audio system. Standard sensors such as ambient light, accelerometer, and proximity sensor are also available.

The Samsung Galaxy Feel is also known as the SC-04J model. Expect to hear more details about the smartphone in the coming days or weeks in Japan.

