The hype for the last chapter in the Skywalker saga is at an all-time high now as the movie hits theaters this weekend. And if you live in certain cities and you have Samsung Galaxy smartphones with augmented reality support, you may even be able to spot some ships in the sky. Well, obviously, not real ships but this AR treat from Samsung and Star Wars is still pretty cool. Even if you’re not such a fan, you can still enjoy spotting all of those ships in the sky.

Invasion with Galaxy is an AR experience where you hold up your phone to the sky and spot all those rebel or imperial ships that look like they’re invading Earth. Fans can take pictures of these ships and save them on their galleries or more probably, share them on social media and make other Star Wars fans around the world envious. According to Android Police, all you have to do is install the Samsung Members app and enter the galactic AR world there.

Obviously, your phone needs to have support for AR stuff for you to see these ships. And there are only selected cities where they will be visible. They started appearing in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. until December 23. By that date, the entire US and Puerto Rico will be seeing those ships and they will stay in orbit until January 2.

Unfortunately, though, that’s the only thing that you will be able to do with it: look at them and take pictures. It probably would have taken them more time and effort if they were to come up with a simple game or something a bit more complicated. Now if you wanted something more expensive, there’s always that limited edition Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition but that would probably be too much for casual fans.

If you do come across a ship or two, don’t be shy about sharing them on your social media as that’s what both Samsung and Disney probably want you to do. Enjoy capturing those ships!