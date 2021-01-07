Before the previous year ended, a certain leak pointed us to the upcoming Galaxy Chromebook 2. We learned about the improved battery and lower cost. Today, Samsung has finally announced the new Chromebook that is specially built for entertainment and to enhance one’s productivity. The company isn’t mainly focused on Chromebooks but it’s one of the forerunners in the game. The new model is part of the Galaxy Computing line. The new Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a 2-in-1 device. It’s a laptop that can also transform as a tablet. It’s an affordable product that offers premium features and functions.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the first to use a QLED display on a Chromebook. It is powered by Chrome OS but can also run some Android apps. Samsung and Google have worked on this product to integrate the Google and Galaxy ecosystems for a smoother navigation and more advanced productivity.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is more on the premium tier but still remains affordable. The hardware is powerful, offering a more intuitive Google experience as described by Samsung Electronics America’s Head of New Computing Shoneel Kolhatkar. He added, “We designed the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with these users in mind, taking the popular features from Galaxy Chromebook—incredible visuals, great specs, and gorgeous design and color—and bringing them to a wider base of customers.”

Galaxy Chromebook 2 Features

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes equipped with a 13.3-inch QLED screen with quantum dot panels. It offers Smart AMP sound that can offer 178% louder compared to other amplifier-audio. The 2-in-1 product is ideal for school, work, and entertainment. You can use it as a canvas or notebook, allowing you to unleash creativity and be more productive than ever.

Other special features of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 include Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) capabilities and an all-new lattice keyboard. It allows stylus support so you can use a Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pen. This means you can draw and scribble on the screen that has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The device comes with Google Assistant so you can enjoy multi-tasking and easily connect with other Google or Android devices.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Gallery

Color options includes Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red. It will be sold for $549.99. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be available this first quarter of the year.