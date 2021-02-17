Samsung started the year not really with the Galaxy S21 series but with a new Chromebook model. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 was announced last month. We had no idea then about the exact release date but we now know about its pricing and release date. Pre-orders in the United States have opened. It is the perfect alternative to the pricier premium Galaxy Chromebook. The new version starts at only $549. The price is enough to get you a notebook powered by 4GB of RAM, Intel Celeron 5205U CPU, and 64GB of onboard eMMC storage.

If you are willing to shell out more, say $699, it will get you a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and an Intel Core i3-10110U processor. When it comes to color options, you can have either the Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray from Samsung’s webstore or Best Buy beginning March 1.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Features

The Chromebook comes equipped with a 13.3-inch QLED touch screen with 1920 x 1280 resolution and a 13-hour battery life. The notebook offers high performance with the Intel processor, Wi-Fi 6 GIG+, and Smart Amp audio. The features are packed in a sleek and slim form designed by Samsung.

The long-lasting battery life lets you be productive all day long whether for work, school, business, or entertainment. It offers USI Pen capability, Google Assistant, and a backlit keyboard that is comfortable to use.

Best Buy lists the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 with a 13.3-inch QLED Touch-Screen, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC for only $549. You can also pay for instalment at $45.75 per month for 12 months.