Even though the Samsung Unpacked event is still a few days away, it’s like we know almost everything about most of the devices that will be launched that day. Well, that is, if the rumors and leaks are actually reliable. Now we’re seeing images of the Korean OEM’s newest truly wireless earbuds leaked ahead of its launch. The images of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro seem to confirm the renders that were previously leaked and also gives us a peek into the key features of the TWS.

The leaked images can be found on MySmartPrice and gives us further insight into the specifications, features, and other details of the Galaxy Buds Pro. They were actually uploaded by a Facebook user on the marketplace but has since then been taken down. But of course the Internet never forgets. The images showed that it will come in an oval-shaped design rather than the circular design of the Galaxy Buds. The charging capsule meanwhile is similar to the one of the Galaxy Buds Live.

Since the retail box is visible in the screenshots, we get more information about the Galaxy Buds Pro. It will have the all-important Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 5-18 hours of playtime which is dependent on how much you use ANC, IPX7 certification for water and dust resistance but only for the earbuds and not the charging case. Other features indicated in the box include a companion app, NFC, compatibility with the recently launched SmartThings Find feature, two-way rich sound.

The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with devices that are running on Android 7 and above. The smartphones need to have 1.5G RAM or more. Charging-wise, you have a USB Type-C port and support for fast charging and wireless charging. No surprises so far based on all this information that we’re getting so we can expect this more ore less when it will be officially announced a few days from now.

The expected price of the Galaxy Buds Pro is $180, based on that Facebook upload. We don’t know how reliable that is though so we’ll have to wait until the Unpacked event on January 14 to find out the actual price and of course the other official details.