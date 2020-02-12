The day has finally arrived when we can confirm whether the rumors about Samsung’s truly wireless earbuds are true. And for the most part, the leaks and tips were right. The new Galaxy Buds+ does not have active noise cancellation but It does bring a whole lot of new things. This includes better audio for listening and for making calls with its additional microphones. The new earbuds also bring longer battery life both on its own and with its carrying case.

On the surface, the new Galaxy Buds+ looks like its predecessor, the Galaxy Buds. The earbuds look sleeker and the case is very slightly smaller. While most of its rivals now have active noise cancellation, they opted not to put one here for some reason. What it does have is an ambient sound mode which will let you hear external noise for when you need to pay attention to your surroundings even while listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks.

Battery life has also been improved with this next-generation device. For music playback, you get 11 hours from the Galaxy Buds+ alone and another 11 hours from the carrying case which also serves as a charger. For talk time, you get 7.5 hours from the earbuds and another 7.5 hours from the case’s battery. Charging the case for three minutes will give you an hour already. It also has wireless charging support and Wireless Power Share or reverse wireless charging so you can top it up from the Galaxy S20’s battery.

For better call quality, you get two outside mics and one inside. This will give you better voice isolation during calls and more resilience to background noise when you’re calling on your digital assistant like Bixby or Google Assistant. It also has two drivers with a separate woofer and tweeter in each earbud. It has support for SBC, AAC, and Scalable audio codecs and uses Bluetooth 5 to connect to your Android device (or iOS if that’s what you have).

The Galaxy Buds+ will be available in black, white, red, and blue colors. It will be priced at $149.99 each. It will be available starting February 14, 2020 on Samsung.com and then at major mobile carriers and retailers by March 6, 2020.