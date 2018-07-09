Over a couple of years ago, Samsung and Cricket Wireless released the Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime and the Galaxy Amp 2 in the US. Those were two mid-range phones exclusive from the mobile carrier with sub $200 prices. They were two different models but for 2018, Samsung is launching the Galaxy Amp Prime 3 which appears to be a combination of the two devices. Instead of a new Galaxy Amp and Galaxy Prime, Samsung is releasing the Galaxy Amp Prime 3.

Samsung describes this as an easy-to-use Galaxy phone. It’s like any other low-cost device that is ideal for quick mobile photography and sharing. If you need a simple smartphone for web browsing and media streaming, we suggest you get this one. It bears the known Samsung design, quality, plus a mid-range camera that can capture your memories. The 5MP selfie shooter and 8MP rear camera offer decent camera performance if your budget is limited yet you want one that can be trusted.

The Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime 3 features a sleek body, a 5-inch HD screen, Easy Mode for easier navigation, and a long-lasting battery life. The Samsung+ app is pre-installed so you can take advantage of the one-touch, quick access to community support. Hear tips and tricks to be more productive with the new Galaxy phone.

Other specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime 3 2019 include the following: a 5.0-inch HD display, 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, up to 400GB storage with memory expansion and microSD card slot, 8MP rear camera with flash, 1.4GHz processor, 5MP selfie camera, 16GB onboard storage, 2GB of RAM, WiFi, GPS, Glonass USB 2.0, 3.5mm stereo jack, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 2600mAh battery. Price tag reads $129.99. The device is a Cricket Wireless-exclusive.

SOURCE: Samsung