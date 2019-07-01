The new Samsung Galaxy A80 has reached Geekbench before official launch back in April. It was introduced with a unique slider design and rotating cameras that made an impression not only among Samsung fans but within the Android community. The new Galaxy A80 can now be availed from online and offline stores in key markets this month. This Android phone is built just for the Era of Live as made possible by the new camera mechanism and design. It’s only one innovation but expect more from the Galaxy A series.

The Galaxy A80’s main selling point is the rotating triple camera system. There are three shooters with high-quality lens that can be used as the primary camera and the same for taking selfies. You see, most Android phones today have great rear cameras but not all offer the best selfie cameras and videos–not all are intelligent.

Samsung’s Galaxy A80 boasts a 48MP main camera that can take the brightest and clearest photos all the time. It doesn’t matter if the lighting condition is too bright or too dark, the Samsung Galaxy A80’s camera system can capture just every scene. Other special imaging features also include Flaw Detection and a Scene Optimizer.

One of the triple rear cameras is the Ultra Wide Lens with 123-degree viewing angle. There’s also the 3D Depth Camera for 3D effects and Live Focus Video mode. For action videos, take advantage of the Super Steady Video mode that reduces shakes and bumps.

To review the specs and features, the Samsung Galaxy A80 comes equipped with a large almost bezel-less 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, Infinity display, 20:9 display ratio, Dolby Atmos sound, Bluetooth speakers, fingerprint sensor, AI performance, Samsung Knox, and Samsung Pass. Color options include Phantom Black, Ghost White (with a hint of pink and blue), and Angel Gold.