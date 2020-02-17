After the Galaxy S premium flagship phones and the now controversial Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung is introducing the Galaxy A70e. Nothing is final and official yet but here are renders of the mid-range Android smartphone. The phone looks like the previous Galaxy phones. The Samsung Galaxy A70e is a follow-up to older Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A70s that were initially released in India with 64MP cameras. If you may remember, the Galaxy A70 also reached the United States via Verizon.

One of Steve Hemmerstoffer’s (Onleaks) many partners when it comes to releasing image renders, Compareraja, has posted a gallery and 360-degree video of the smartphone. Don’t think this is just a rehash of old renders. They’re just similar but know this is a different device.

The Samsung Galaxy A70e is said to come with a 6.1-inch flat display–no curve. We see a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. A triple camera system can be expected on the rear plus a fingerprint sensor in the center of the back panel.

Watch the 360-degree video below:

The mid-range will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB port, and speakers on the bottom. The Samsung Galaxy A70e could measure 156.8 x 76.45 x 9.35mm. With the camera bump, it’s 9.45mm. Not many details have been disclosed but we’ll let you know as soon as the device is officially announced.