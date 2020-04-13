Samsung has been busy rolling out Android 10 updates for different phones. The Samsung Galaxy Fold was the latest phone to get the update that also included One UI 2.1 and the March 2020 security patch. Even the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 just received the same update after the unlocked Galaxy Note 9 devices in the US did in February. Another phone that recently received it was the Samsung Galaxy A70. We missed the announcement but the South Korean tech giant is now discontinuing its release, no thanks to a serious bricking issue.

Apparently, this particular update has caused some Galaxy A70 phones to brick. The update also doesn’t allow phones to reboot. It’s not clear if the issue is widespread but such a report must be given attention.

Samsung has halted the Android 10 OS rollout for the Galaxy A70 in markets where it is available. A fix will be provided soon to avoid bricking and non-rebooting. It’s not confirmed yet but probable cause is that there is a couple of different printed circuit board (PCB).

The one with the issue is the one that takes care of device charging and screen control. What happens is that the update doesn’t complete with Android. The required code is not available for Galaxy A70 phones that used older PCBs.

The software may be installed but due to a mismatch on the software or code, some things don’t work. The device doesn’t read properly the battery even when it is charged, causing to not allow the phone to reboot.

This issue is the same as the Samsung Galaxy M31. The company has stopped the rollout of Android 10 that was supposed to bring the April 2020 security patch level. Phones have been bricking shortly after the OS update was made available. We know it’s not widespread but just the same, Samsung wants to make sure the problem is contained so it’s pulling out the firmware version M315FXXU1ATD1. We’re crossing our fingers a fix will be provided soon.