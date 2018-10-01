The Samsung Galaxy P30 has been part of our discussions the past couple of weeks but there is no confirmation yet. We know a new Galaxy phone will be unveiled soon but details are still scarce. There’s that possibility it may include a fingerprint sensor, or atleast just the Galaxy P30+. Now we’ve got a different information that the Galaxy P30 may actually go by a different name. Samsung’s Galaxy A series just heard the Galaxy P30 is actually the Galaxy A6s. It’s a first from the Galaxy A line but we’re not complaining.

The phone is expected to join the yet-to-be-unveiled Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) and the Galaxy A7 (2018). The Samsung Galaxy A6s may only go public in China and some key markets in Asia.

On October 11, Samsung will reveal the new Galaxy A phone. There will be the Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A9 Pro , and now this Galaxy A6s. There is no information on other specs and features but here are images on TENAA believe to be for the Galaxy A6s.

Some features listed are as follows: 156.14×76.4×8.39 (dimensions), 402.6g, and a 3300mAh battery. Color options could be Black, Red, Blue, and Pink.

Another rumor has it the Galaxy A9 Pro will be called the Samsung Galaxy A9s instead. So now we’re thinking Samsung wants to make it easier by just adding ‘S’ instead of Pro to the current models. It’s easier to remember so we’re okay with that. We’ll know for sure on the 11th of October.

VIA: PhoneArena

SOURCE: TENAA

