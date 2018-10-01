The Samsung Galaxy A6 with Infinity Display went official earlier in May together with the Galaxy A6+. The two Android phones were first introduced by an Indonesian website and five months later, the Galaxy A6 has finally reached the United States via AT&T. The mobile carrier now has the smartphone as part of its lineup. Samsung’s mid-range phone offering can be availed for $419.99 or for a monthly fee of $14 within 30 months on installment. We’re not certain if AT&T will also offer the Plus variant but we think the Galaxy A6 is good enough for a new mid-range device.

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A6 can be a decent choice with its 5.6-inch Super AMOLED screen, 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture that is even in low light situations, 16MP selfie camera with LED flash, 32GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 256GB). This is mid-range but the metal casing and sleek form give it a more premium look and feel.

Samsung allows fast unlocking with the fingerprint scan and facial recognition. This may be mid-range but the Galaxy A6 comes with Bixby.

It also means you can take advantage of Bixby Home and Bixby Vision to do many smart functions for you. The Galaxy A6 doesn’t scrimp on the features because Bixby brings the device other functions you can find on premium Galaxy phones.

We know the new Samsung Android smartphone has hit Asia and the United States. We have no idea when it will be out in Latin America and Europe but we’re hoping soon.

SOURCE: AT&T