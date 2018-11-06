T-Mobile subscribers who are looking for a new mid-tier smartphone or premium tablet may be getting their Christmas wish early. The Galaxy A6 and the Galaxy Tab S4 are the two newest additions or options for those who are signed up or are signing up with the company that likes to call itself an “un-carrier”. Starting this November 9, you will be able to get these devices through their no-interest Equipment Installment Plan and at better rates due to the expected holiday rush.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 is a 5.6-inch device with a Super AMOLED display and a 720 x 1480 pixel resolution. It’s powered by an Exynos 7870 chipset and an option for a 3GB RAM with 32GB storage or a 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, with both having the capacity to extend to 256GB through a microSD card. It has a 16MP main camera and a 16MP selfie cam as well. These are not bad specs for a mid-tier device of course.

You can get the smartphone for just $10 per month for the next 24 months (with down of $16) through the EIP monthly bill credits for a new line and autopay. If you have a family of four, this means you just pay $40 a month per line through T-Mobile Essentials. You get unlimited talk, text, and data, plus your new device of course. If you upgrade to T-Mobile One, you’ll get $50 per month per line.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S4 is a 10.5-inch tablet with a 2560×1600 pixel display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset and has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage expandable to 256GB. The main camera has a 13MP sensor while the front-facing one has 8MP. It comes with a stylus for those who prefer to write on their tablets and a 7300mAh battery which should last you a bit longer.

You will be able to get half oof the tablet if you get it through EIP with a new 6GB or higher T-Mobile Simple Choice or T-Mobile One mobile internet plan. You only have to pay $13.42 per month for the next 24 months after bill credits and with AutpPay. So all in all, you just get $350 for this “premium tablet” as they call it. You can start getting either devices starting November 9 at your nearest T-Mobile store.

