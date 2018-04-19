Samsung is set to announce the new Galaxy A6 duo soon. We mentioned the phones will be out in Russia, Middle East, and Europe and we’ve got early renders from OnLeaks in partnership with MySmartPrice. We trust Steve Hemmerstoffer when it comes to showing off images before official launch because they are always close to the truth. When it comes to the latest Galaxy A offering, the Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus follow the Galaxy A5, A7, A8, A9. Most of these old phones are already getting their 2018 models.

We’ve also got information the Galaxy A6 may be known as the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J8 Plus in other markets. We won’t be surprised if it happens because there is no Galaxy J8 yet. Honestly, we don’t care much about the names now. We only want to know the specs and how they will be similar, different, or affordable. These are two mid-rangers that are expected to roll out in the coming months as a follow-up to the Galaxy A5.

The devices have been identified with model numbers SM-A600FN and SM-A605G. We mentioned earlier they would be powered by 3GB RAM with Exynos 7870 and 4GB RAM with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processors, respectively. Expect Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box plus Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and a micro-USB port. Screen sizes will be 5.6-inches and 6-inches AMOLED for the bigger Galaxy A6 Plus.

No word on pricing and availability but we believe they will be ready for the mid-range smartphone category.

Samsung Galaxy A6

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

VIA: MySmartPrice, OnLeaks