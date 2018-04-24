Before the rendered images and videos were published, we already knew Samsung would be releasing the Galaxy A6 in Russia, Middle East, and Europe. The company is expected to release the phone soon and add two new entries to the Galaxy A line. We’ve seen a number of Galaxy A phones already but the A6 pair sits below the Galaxy A8 duo. Recently shared online are the official images of the phones, as well as, some of the accessories available.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6+ may remind you of the pricier Galaxy J. They will be ready with 18:9 display screens, unibody metal case, and dual rear cameras. The latter feature is a first for the Galaxy A series. They are larger with a slightly rounder shape. The dual cameras are placed in an edgier pill while the fingerprint reader sits below the cams.

The two Android phones differ in screen size: 5.6 and 6.0-inch SuperAMOLED displays but both with 2220 x 1080 FHD+ resolution. The phone runs on 4GB RAM and either a 32GB or 64GB onboard storage. A microSD card slot should be enough for extra memory.

No information on pricing and availability or even the launch date yet but we’ll let you know soon.

VIA: WinFuture