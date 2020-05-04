The Samsung Galaxy A51 image renders first presented the quad cameras late last year. It was teased to be unveiled soon and then finally announced in early January together with the Galaxy A71. The mid-range smartphone is one of the latest mid-range offerings from the South Korean tech giant. And then last month, it was once again mentioned to be arriving in the United States. Both the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 are now available from AT&T and Xfinity Mobile.

AT&T has listed the Samsung Galaxy A51 on its page with a $399.99 price tag. It can be purchased under an installment plan for only $13.34 per month for 30 months. The offer is for well-qualified customers.

If you wish to add AT&T Next Up, you may do so with another $5 per month. You can also upgrade early by simply trading in your smartphone after you pay half of the price. Only the Prism Crush Black is available on AT&T.

The phone that features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, quad rear camera, octa-core processor, and fast-charging support is also available on Xfinity Mobile. The full price is also $399.99 and you can pay only $12.50 per month for two years because of a $100 discount. Pre-order is now open and delivery will begin this Friday, May 8.

To review, the Android 10 phone features a 6.5-in FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera, 48MP Main/12MP Ultra-Wide/5MP Depth camera system, 4000mAh battery, 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, 4GB RAM, and an Exynos 9611 Octa-Core processor.