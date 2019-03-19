More Galaxy A series phones are expected to be introduced in the coming weeks and months. The more recent Samsung-related leaks and rumors are all about the next Galaxy A devices. There will be several models like the Galaxy A2 Core Android Go phone, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A90, Galaxy A20e, and Galaxy A60 among others. Next month, Samsung will be holding another Galaxy event so we’ll see what the South Korean tech giant has in store for the consumers. For now, we have information about the Galaxy A40 plus some image renders.

The Samsung Galaxy A40 follows the Galaxy A50 and A30 models announced during the MWC 2019. This early, we know the Galaxy A40 will also roll out in Germany.

Looking at the images, we don’t see any triple rear cameras. There are only dual rear shooters.

The phone comes equipped with a 5.7-inch screen, notch, a rear fingerprint reader, Exynos 7885 Octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, USB-C port, 4000mAh battery, and the latest Android 9.0 Pie OS.

The Samsung Galaxy A40 is priced at 250 euros which is about $283 in the US. Color options include white, coral, blue, and black. Expect more details will be revealed in the coming days and before the April 10 Galaxy event.

VIA: WinFuture

