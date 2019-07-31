The Samsung Galaxy A30 was introduced as a major mid-range upgrade earlier this year. It arrived together with the Galaxy A50. It went up for sale on B&H and Newegg with US warranty last April. The South Korean tech giant continues to roll out Samsung Galaxy A Series phones and the latest one is an A30 variant: the Galaxy A30s. Adding an ‘s’ to the name simply means improved specs and features so we know the new phone will offer better performance.

The Samsung Galaxy A30s will come with an Infinity-V screen which means there will be a notch. The triple rear cameras are expected to deliver high-quality images. The A30 only features dual rear shooters and an Infinity-U screen so you will easily notice the difference.

The Galaxy A30s will be very similar to the Galaxy A30 although the differences we mentioned are major. The phone is now in production in India where Samsung has a large market. The device was also recently sighted on Geekbench with some information. The phone’s model number is SM-A307FN. Other specs may include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, Full HD+ resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 1.59GHz Exynos 7904 octa-core processor, and a 4000mAh battery that supports 15W fast-charging.

Samsung’s next mid-range phone will run on Android 9 Pie with One UI. There will also be a rear fingerprint sensor. When it comes to imaging, the triple rear cameras (16MP + 5MP + 5MP) will be ready together with the 16MP f/2.0 selfie shooter. There’s no confirmation on these details yet so we’ll take things with a grain of salt.

Expect related announcements in the coming weeks. We don’t think the Samsung Galaxy A30s will be announced at the Unpacked event on August 7. The South Korean tech giant usually only reveals premium products at big events. As with the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 launches, Samsung may only do an online announcement.