The Samsung Galaxy A30 was announced in February as major mid-range upgrades alongside the Galaxy A50. The A30 is now available in the United States via B&H Photo and Newegg. The new phone will be ready for shipping in about a week but you can place your order now. The device is slightly more expensive at B&H for the SM-A305G Dual-SIM 64GB model. Actually, it’s also the same model from Newegg where it is cheaper at only $229 because it only has 32GB of storage. The $20 difference may seem nothing for some people but that is still a discount.

To review, the new Samsung smartphone comes equipped with a large 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 403 ppi, Exynos 7904 Octa-Core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a 4000mAh battery. Memory can expand up to 512GB via a TF card. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie and boasts a Dual-SIM design.

When it comes to imaging, there is the 16MP f/1.7 PDAF with 5MP rear f/2.2 Ultrawide camera plus 16MP f/2.0 Selfie shooter. The camera promise is nothing much but the dual rear camera makes it more powerful.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is available in the United States with US Warranty. It’s GSM/4G LTE Compatible only so support is limited to T-Mobile and AT&T, at least, in the United States. B&H offers a one-year warranty with slight improvements in the specs: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Newegg only offers a 30-day warranty for the Samsung Galaxy A30. A Latin America variant will also be available, ready with Samsung One UI. Choose from the three color options available: Black, White, and Blue.

Samsung’s Galaxy A series has been around since the year 2014. There is no stopping the South Korean tech giant from launching these mid-range smartphones because consumers want them. It remains a big part of the mobile industry and we believe nothing will change anytime soon.

SOURCE: B&H | Newegg (1),(2),(3)