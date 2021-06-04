Here is another addition to the list of Samsung 5G phones–the Galaxy A22 5G. We’ve been waiting for this after several weeks of teasers. We first saw the phone part of a leaked Samsung Galaxy 2021 product roadmap. Image renders appeared ahead of launch. More details were leaked including the idea a 4G version will also be available. The 5G model is ready. Samsung’s 5G portfolio is expanding and we can expect more will be added in the coming months.

The Galaxy A-series is Samsung’s mid-range line that offers powerful smartphones at more affordable prices. Specs and features are almost premium but prices are set at not so expensive points.

If you’re not willing to shell out almost a thousand dollars for a Galaxy S21 or Galaxy Note 20, you can consider any phone from the Galaxy A series. Of course, we recommend those in the higher bracket like phones with 5G already.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes in three color options: Violet, White, and Gray. It offers a large display that can be perfect for media streaming, mobile gaming, and productivity. As described, it offers “an impressive image display with superb 5G connectivity”.

The phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT Infinity-V display with 90 Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery, a triple camera setup (48MP + 5MP super wide-angle camera, + 2MP depth), and an 8MP front camera under a notch. The device already runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 out of the box. Price tag reads €229 which is about $277. Available this coming July.