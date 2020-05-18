The Samsung Galaxy A lineup for 2020 has presented a number of new models already. The Galaxy 21 was first mentioned to be arriving with quad rear cameras and then shown off in a 360-degree view. It was then followed by the Galaxy A31 with quad rear cams and a 5000mAh battery. In the US, the Galaxy A51 and A71 with 5G support appeared. Specs and image renders of the Galaxy A21s were revealed online. The budget phone was then confirmed to be arriving this month.

Samsung has officially released the Galaxy A21s ready with its 6.5-inch HD+ screen, Infinity-O display, and 720 x 1600 resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor and 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Choose between 32GB or 64GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB max via a microSD card slot.

When it comes to the imaging department, there is a quad rear camera setup. It’s composed of the following: a 48MP main shooter with F2.0 aperture, 8MP Ultra Wide camera with F2.2, 2MP depth sensor (F2.4), and 2MP macro lens ((F2.2). The 5000mAh battery promises 15W fast charging.

Biometric authentications are offered by a face recognition tech and a rear fingerprint scanner. Color options include Red, Blue, Black, and White. The unit dimensions are 75.3 x 163.7 x 8.9 mm. The phone weighs 192g.

Samsung describes the Galaxy A21s as a budget smartphone with an immersive display, a long-lasting battery life, and a versatile camera system. It’s basically the Galaxy A21 but with a bigger battery and improved performance.