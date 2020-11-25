Samsung is busy once again with upcoming phones. Well, the South Korean tech giant always is. It started working on the next-gen premium Galaxy S flagship phone. It will be introduced in the first quarter of 2021. Rumor has it the phone will be out earlier than usual but then again a February release was once again heard. We also started mentioning the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Note 21. Before all those phones are revealed, Samsung is expected to launch two new mid-rangers namely the Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A02s.

An early 2021 market release is expected and as already confirmed by Samsung. No need to wonder if Samsung is launching new Galaxy A phones because the information is official. These mid-rangers offer “first-class innovations with excellent value for money” as described.

The two phones will deliver powerful cameras, large screens, and long battery life. The Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s have been unveiled earlier but will launch next year–January and February, respectively. Their affordability will make the two very attractive to the consumers who want a new phone with large displays and great cameras at an affordable price point.

Samsung Netherlands announced the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s as part of the Galaxy A series. The two are similar in several ways starting with the 6.5-inch HD + Infinity-V screens. Both devices also run on a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging tech.

The Galaxy A12 comes with a 48MP main camera with a 5MP Ultra Wide camera plus 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A02s features a 13MP main shooter with the same 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro lens.

Choose among these three colors for both phones: Blue, White, and Black. Both devices already boast a premium matte finish. The Galaxy A12 also features a fingerprint sensor on one side and Samsung’s very own Knox security platform.