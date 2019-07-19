Let’s not be confused here but another Galaxy A Series phone is about to be introduced. The Galaxy A10s has been sighted recently. It’s different from the Samsung Galaxy A10e just announced from Boost Mobile. The South Korean tech giant has been busy launching new variants of phones but this Samsung Galaxy A10s is for the Indian market. It may be similar to the original Galaxy A10 as this is only a refreshed version of the original that was released back in March.

The Samsung Galaxy A10s will include improved specs and features from the original version. It’s slightly thinner though at only 7.8mm despite the upgraded hardware. The new Galaxy A10s now boasts a dual 13MP plus 2MP rear camera setup from the single 13MP primary shooter. Aperture is wide at f/1.8 while the selfie camera is now 8MP from the previous 5MP.

Samsung’s Galaxy A10s may have an improved chipset. It could be a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor but we have yet to confirm this detail. We’re probably looking at a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

From a 3400mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy A10s will have a bigger 4000 mAh battery. There will also be a rear fingerprint scanner. The previous model doesn’t have it. No information on pricing and availability but the Samsung Galaxy A10s will be available in Green, Blue, or Black.

Note that this will be an upgraded version. We won’t be surprised if it will cost slightly higher but we’re not expecting Samsung will do that. Usually, updated models are sold with almost the same price. Watch out for the Samsung Galaxy A10 getting a price cut. The South Korean tech giant and mobile carriers offering the device may do that before the official launch of the Galaxy A10s, at least, in India. Let’s wait and see.